An early run of the machine that will make T-shirts for the state champs caused some confusion on the opening day of the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

TACOMA — T-shirts were a hot item of discussion leading up to the Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournament games Wednesday.

Coaches and administrators were given a tour of the Tacoma Dome. When a group passed the stand where official gear will be sold, a press plate emblazoned “Washington State Champs Nathan Hale Raiders” was spotted.

Pictures and news of the press spread quickly. Nathan Hale, which was 3-18 last year, became a heavy favorite when McDonald’s All-American forward Michael Porter Jr. and his brother Jontay transferred with his family from Missouri last summer. But the remainder of the Class 3A boys tournament field would still like the Raiders (26-0) to earn it first.

Jim Butler, owner of Rush Team Apparel and Equipment, which provides the official tournament gear, said the press was errantly left visible and not an indication of the company favoring any team.

It was a test-run of new equipment. Like with the state football tournament, the eight teams to advance to Saturday’s boys and girls championship games will have a template declaring them the winner. But only four will actually be used.

“It’s unfortunate,” Butler said of the oversight. “We’re in the business of helping kids celebrate getting there and do not lean toward one school or another.”