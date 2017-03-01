Sunnyside (19-3) scored 24 consecutive points and finished the game sinking eight of their last nine three-point attempts to come storming back and advance to the 4A state quarterfinals.

TACOMA — Emilee Maldonado couldn’t help but smile.

The senior guard was shooting a pair of free throws late in a game that saw her Sunnyside team miss 19 of its first 20 three-point attempts.

But, eventually, the shots started falling. The Grizzlies scored 24 consecutive points in a second-half run to come from behind and stun No. 12 Auburn Riverside, which led by as much as 15 in the game, with a 55-46 victory in a 4A state loser-out game Wednesday night.

“We kept our composure. We knew that the game wasn’t over,” Maldonado said. “We still had time left on the clock. All we had to do was be the hardest-working team on the court, and that’s what we did.”

With Auburn Riverside leading 33-18 late in the third quarter, the game was in danger of turning into a blowout.

But Maldonado and the No. 4 Grizzlies had different plans.

“We’ve never had a 24-0 run, but I knew they were capable of it,” said Sunnyside coach Rick Puente. “I challenged them to stay the course, keep on shooting the ball. It happens to everybody. It happens to great teams. You struggle a little bit, and you’ve got to still believe in what you do. And the girls did that. Shots started falling in the second half, and look what happened.”

Maldonado, a senior, finished with 26 points — 21 in the second half. Her younger sister, sophomore Ashlee Maldonado, netted 12 of her 16 points in the Grizzlies’ second-half run.

“They’re relentless players. They all are,” Puente said. “All 12 girls on this team right now are relentless players, and they believe in each other and I believe in them. That’s all we can do when we’re stacked against the odds. … They wanted to play a couple more days.”

Senior Mckenzi Williams led Auburn Riverside (21-7) with 24 points. Fellow senior Faith Turner added 10 points and 14 rebounds in her final game for the Ravens.

Auburn Riverside coach Christian Miller was as shocked as anybody by the outcome, acknowledging sometimes “that’s the game of hoop.”

“They got really hot and it seemed like, as a coach, they were making everything,” Miller said. “We knew they could shoot. … They were knocking them down from deep with hands in their face. The ball was just going in for them.”

Puente is hoping for a slightly less dramatic outcome in the Grizzlies’ next game.

“Hopefully, we don’t have to come from behind tomorrow,” Puente said. “Maybe we can knock down shots for all four quarters.”