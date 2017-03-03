The Spartans, who have six straight Wesco 3A titles, will face their fourth Metro foe in eight days Saturday.

The Stanwood boys know that in Class 3A it’s been all about the Metro League for a while.

Winners of 13 of the last 15 3A state titles, Metro teams are the gold standard for Washington basketball.

But the Spartans, out of the Wesco 3A league, are trying to show the likes of Nathan Hale and Garfield that the teams up north are no slouch either.

Stanwood, which has won six consecutive league titles, will face four Metro teams in eight days and will be bringing home a trophy after Friday’s 61-58 win over Seattle Prep in a loser-out game.

That sets up a showdown with Rainier Beach, another Metro team, in Saturday’s fourth/sixth-place game. Going into that contest the Spartans have gone 1-2 against teams from Seattle.

“We’re a Wesco team that has played well and held our own against the Metro teams in the last eight days,” Stanwood coach Zach Ward said. “It’s fun. We try and get out and play against these guys in the summer as much as we can. I think we have some good basketball and some great coaches up north.”

Several Wesco coaches, including Arlington’s Nick Brown and Marysville Pilchuck’s Bary Gould, sent Ward a text message before Thursday’s game against top-ranked Nathan Hale to wish the Spartans luck. Stanwood lost to the Raiders 86-63, but Ward said the game provided an exciting opportunity for his squad.

Note

• Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. received another honor on Friday. The McDonald’s All-American was named to the USA Junior National Select Team that will play the World Team in the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit. Porter is the sixth player from the state to make the team. The last was Tony Wroten in 2011.