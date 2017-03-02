Coming back for a run at a state title was motivation for the point guard.

TACOMA — It was a one-possession lead in the waning minutes of Bishop Blanchet’s Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, so of course senior Taylor Chambers was on the court.

But the given was nearly taken from her last year. Chambers, a 5-foot-5 point guard, tore her right ACL and underwent surgery in May. She missed the summer AAU circuit and all possible scholarship offers in addition to the Braves’ regular-season games.

“In the beginning, it was extremely hard,” she said. “Especially during the regular season and missing those close games where I felt I could really make an impact. Once I came back, everyone was so welcoming.”

Chambers’ motivation through rehab was state. She’s been twice with Blanchet, the school placing second in 2014 and third in 2015. The Braves lost at regionals last year.

On Thursday, the Braves defeated No. 10 seed Lynn­wood 58-57. At the helm was Chambers as the Royals shrunk a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to one point. She played 14 minutes in the game, scoring six points.

Blanchet, the No. 1 seed, advances to a semifinal game against No. 3 seed Lincoln at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

“I’ve been pushing myself and it’s really been paying off,” Chambers said.

Note

• West Seattle’s 62-54 semifinal win over Wilson means the Metro League will have at least one team playing for the Class 3A state title for the 18th time in the last 20 years. Three of the four teams in the semifinals are from the Metro.

In the last 20 years, a Metro team has won a state title 16 times.