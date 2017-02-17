Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I saw that the weather forecast for Ephrata for last Saturday was warm and sunny with no wind, so I dug out my fly fishing gear and headed for Rocky Ford Creek.

I hadn’t been down there this winter and hadn’t been fishing anywhere for a while. I had missed a Commission meeting in Olympia due to pass closures so I had an opening.

There were quite a few cars in the parking lots when I arrived, but I didn’t have a problem finding a place to cast along the creek. I started out with an indicator and Scud and only caught a small planted rainbow. I tried an Egg pattern and saw a big rainbow nudge it with its nose, but then dash off. I switched to my favorite rig, which is a Mini Leech and Ultra Scud dropper and things changed.

On my second cast a whopper grabbed my Mini Leech and tore off across the creek. It had me well into my backing before I could turn it and wrestle it to my net. It was at least 22 inches and fat (4 pounds).

I got another one of 15 inches and one that was 18 inches and a bunch more of the small planters. It wasn’t a super day on the Ford, but it was sure great to get out.

