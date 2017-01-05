Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

This would be a week to keep the boat at home and go do some ice fishing.

On my way back from Lake Roosevelt last week I saw a bunch of people out on the ice outside the Coulee City Marina. The perch and trout fishing must be pretty good there.

I also learned that people are having fun up north in Okanogan County. They are fishing Patterson and Davis lakes near Winthrop, and Patterson is most popular as it produces a mix of perch, rainbow and even kokanee through the ice. Leader Lake is getting a lot of attention this season as people can catch everything from perch, crappie and bluegill and even rainbow trout. The crappie, bluegill and trout are coming from about 15 to 20 feet of water and the perch are down at 30 feet.

People are also fishing areas of Palmer Lake but there is still some open water on this big pond.

With the extremely cold temperatures people will be testing the ice on Fish Lake, near Lake Wenatchee this weekend.

Moses Lake is producing some nice perch but the action isn’t what it was last season.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.