Photo & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Head of the Lake Regatta Originally published November 6, 2016 at 8:46 pm Updated November 6, 2016 at 8:58 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: UW Huskies roll over Cal Golden Bears, 66-27, are now 9-0 Photos: Skyline defeats Mount Rainier, 41-7 Photos: UW’s Markelle Fultz debuts in exhibition game versus Western Washington The Head of the Lake Regatta includes 69 clubs, participating in 68 events, totaling approximately 2,300 athletes. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times photo staff Seattle Times staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWashington women hold off Washington State to win top race at Head of the Lake
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.