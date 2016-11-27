Those who love boating, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities will head indoors after the New Year to gather advice, plan a trip, find a guide, buy gear or possibly a new boat during a series of shows.

Here is a rundown of boat and sportsmen’s shows coming up in Washington and Oregon:

Jan. 11-15 is Portland Boat Show at the Portland Expo Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

Jan. 20-22 is Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show t the TRAC Center in Pasco. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.

Jan. 25-29 is Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Puyallup Fair and Events Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

Jan. 27-Feb. 4 is Seattle Boat Show at CenturyLink Field and Events Center and South Lake Union Marina. Details: www.seattleboatshow.com.

Feb. 8-12 is Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat show at the Portland Expo Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

Feb. 17-19 is Central Washington Sportsmen Show in the Sun Dome at Yakima. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.

Feb. 18-19 is Fly Fishing Show at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Details: http://flyfishingshow.com/lynnwood-wa/.

Feb. 24-26 is Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.

March 2-5 is Central Oregon Sportmen’s Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo in Redmond, Oregon. Details: www.otshows.com.

March 9-12 is Tacoma Puget Sound Boat Show at the Tacoma Dome. Details: http://marinesource.com/boat_shows/show_details.cfm?showName=tacoma-dome-boat-show.

March 16-19 is Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show at Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane. Details: www.bighornshow.com.