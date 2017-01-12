The Northwest Ice Fishing Festival Derby is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday (Jan. 14) at Sidley Lake in Molson, and anglers should find the lake completely frozen over.

The derby is sponsored by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Molson Grange. There will be a grand prize for the top two largest fish, including divisions for adult and youth.

Sidley Lake located seven miles northeast of Oroville on Molson Lake Road sits at 3,683 feet elevation, and has been a very popular winter trout fishery. At last year’s event, 32 fish (19 in 2015) were weighed-in totaling 39.5 pounds (3 pounds in 2015) by 63 anglers.

Recent reports indicate fair to good action for trout, 10 to 17 inches. The lake has a two-fish daily limit.

Cost is $25, and $10 for youth under age 14. There will be a Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Molson Grange Hall hosted by Grange Volunteers.

There will also be an arts and crafts fair, pinewood car derby, bingo, baked goods sale, raffles, fish coloring contest, and food provided by the Sitzmark Ski Area Volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other outdoor activities include skiing or snowboarding at Sitzmark Ski Area or snowmobiling, snowshoeing and cross country skiing at the Highland Snow Park.

For details, call Robin Stice at the Eden Valley Guest Ranch at 509-485-4002 or visit the website at

http://www.edenvalleyranch.net/leisure-activities/local-events/157-2017-nw-ice-fishing-festival.html.

The extremely cold weather this winter has made for decent ice fishing in other eastside areas like Fish Lake near Leavenworth; Bonaparte Lake near Tonasket; Patterson Lake near Winthrop; and Roses Lake near Lake Chelan.