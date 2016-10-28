Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

It had been several years since I fished the upper end of Rufus Woods Reservoir. I was glad that Mike McKee and I made it up there, and had some success, catching a nice walleye and some rainbow.

Now I am planning a trip to a couple of lakes I have never fished.

One is Sprague Lake, which is Adams County between Ritzville and Spokane. I have wanted to fish here for years, and have passed it many times on my way to Coeur d’ Alene. It is known for excellent fishing for big rainbow trout, largemouth bass and bluegill.

My fishing buddy Rollie Schmitten and I are particularly interested in the trout fishing. I hear that some of the excess steelhead that the state planted in Eastern Washington lakes are in Sprague. Just below this lake is Rock Lake.

I have had reports that the trout fishing is even better here. It has big rainbow and brown trout, along with largemouth bass and some other warm water species.

I will be trying various plugs and some flies. I’m rigged and ready to go. Check my web site and Facebook page to see how we did.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.