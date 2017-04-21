Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

Don’t forget, there are two very family friendly fishing derbies coming up this weekend, the opening weekend of our lowland lakes fishing season (and) two are starting on Saturday.

A one-day event will take place on very popular Wapato Lake, near Manson on Lake Chelan. This is sponsored by the Manson Chamber of Commerce and will award $250.00 to the biggest trout turned in for the adults that enter, and $100.00 for the biggest trout turned by a youngster. One derby entrant will be able to guess a four-digit number and could win $50,000.00!

The other derby is the annual Banks Lake Triple Fish Challenge and is a two-day event. Anglers must turn in a smallmouth bass, rainbow trout and a walleye each day of the two-day derby to win the grand prize, which is an inflatable boat, motor and trailer. Entrants can also win cash and tackle for biggest bass, trout and walleye each of the two days.

You can learn more about the derbies and how to enter by logging onto www.fishingmagician.com and clicking on the logos for the derbies on the Home Page of the web site. Good luck anglers, and have a great time.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.