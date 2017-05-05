ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Budenholzer is resigning as the Atlanta Hawks’ president of basketball operations and will remain as coach.
The Hawks also have removed Wes Wilcox as general manager as part of the reorganization of their front office announced on Friday.
The team announced that Wilcox resigned and will become a special adviser to ownership and will begin a search for a new general manager.
The Hawks also say Budenholzer will remain involved in personnel decisions.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Judge orders lawyer for Mayor Ed Murray’s accuser to pay $5,000 for ethics violations
The changes come after the Hawks dipped to 43-39 this season and lost to the Washington Wizards in the opening round of the playoffs.
Budenholzer was promoted to president of basketball operations after a 60-win season in 2014-15, when the Hawks earned the top seed in the East and reached the conference final before getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
___
For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.