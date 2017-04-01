Hatchery-raised coho salmon that never migrated our of Lake Sammamish can now be kept by anglers.

State Fish and Wildlife has implemented landlocked salmon rules for Lake Sammamish now through May 31.

This means hatchery-marked coho salmon with a missing adipose fin that are 12 inches or longer may be kept as part of a trout daily catch limit.

It appears a number of coho – most likely raised and then released in the Issaquah Hatchery – never left the lake.

All kokanee and chinook must be released. All steelhead and rainbow trout more than 20 inches long must be released.