On this week’s Hard Count with Geoff Baker, we catch up with Tim Leiweke, whose Oak View Group is looking to renovate KeyArena for NBA and NHL use. We’ll talk as well with his new Seattle point-man, onetime Seahawks executive Lance Lopes, about what it will take to get that project approved.

Plus, a chat with UW athletic director Jen Cohen about the Huskies football team and its non-conference scheduling.

This week’s headlines:

1. Lance Lopes and ICON Venues tabbed to lead Oak View Group bid to renovate KeyArena

2. Sounders victory in MLS Cup seen by more than 1.4 million viewers on Fox, the largest audience for the big game since 2001

3. Dallas Cowboys boost NFL TV ratings, but other marquee franchises, including the Seahawks, not pulling their weight

4. Michael Jordan scores an upset trademark dispute win in a Chinese courtroom

5. The NFL announces four more games in London next season, the most ever by the league in its decade-long UK venture

All that plus, are lawmakers really going to allow concealed weapons in Century Link and Safeco Fields? And will cheerleaders be headed to the Olympic Games?