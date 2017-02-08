Sports business reporter Geoff Baker is joined by former Northwestern QB Kain Colter to discuss the National Labor Relations Board's memo regarding unionization in college football and Reign FC owner Bill Predmore to talk about the NWSL's new national TV contract.

Former Northwestern University football quarterback Kain Colter talks about a National Labor Relations Board memo opining that athletes at 17 private colleges and universities within the NCAA’s FBS are indeed “employees” who can seek better working conditions and even pay.

Plus, Seattle Reign FC owner Bill Predmore drops by to discuss a long-awaited national TV contract for the National Women’s Soccer League.

This week’s headlines:

The chief counsel of the National Labor Relations Board declares some college football players are “employees” who can negotiate better working conditions and compensation

The National Women’s Soccer League and the A&E Network strike a three-year TV deal

An arena deal between the Arizona Coyotes NHL team and Arizona State University collapses

Super Bowl ratings on Fox were down from a year ago despite one of the greatest games in league history

The NFL and all but two teams have been hit by a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of NFL cheerleaders

Plus, Geoff addresses the resignation of Port of Seattle CEO Ted Fick and whether it has any bearing on the city’s arena situation.