Geoff Baker takes a look at the various arena proposals in Seattle in the latest episode of Hard Count.

This week, in an episode devoted entirely to the city’s pursuit of an arena solution, Geoff reviews the proposals by the Oak View Group and Seattle Partners to renovate KeyArena and compares them to the Sodo District project pitched by entrepreneur Chris Hansen.

The comparisons will involve taking a closer look at the financial structures of all three arena groups and the level of public information made available thus far.

In addition, Geoff will examine the fears expressed by some fans that the KeyArena proposals may lead to a music only venue that foregoes the acquisition of teams. Finally, he will look at the transportation and parking solutions pitched thus far and offer perspective on how big a role this factor will realistically play in determining an ultimate winning group and site.

The episode will include interviews with the leaders of the various groups and some audio clips from Monday’s Seattle City Council arena committee meeting.