Brian Surratt, head of Seattle's office of economic development, stops by to discuss his overseeing the NBA/NHL proposals for renovating KeyArena. Also, the prospects for Chris Hansen's arena in Sodo District and what he must do to get approval.

Brian Surratt, head of economic development for the City of Seattle and the man in charge of handling KeyArena renovation offers, drops by for a chat. Surratt discusses the process and why the city is proceeding as it is with potentially three all-private arena offers at two locations.



THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES:

1. NBA Hall of Fame player, coach and executive Lenny Wilkens headlines an 11-member advisory panel on KeyArena renovation proposals

2. Sounders fans get MLS to reverse policy on adding championship stars to all replica jerseys sold by team

3. Arizona Coyotes face an uphill fight in state senate to get public funds to build a new arena

4. Report says more NBA teams about to join the five that have already sold corporate advertising on team uniforms

5. MLB teams up with HBO’s Game of Thrones on joint marketing venture

All that, plus Geoff throws in some comments about why some recent suggestions about the city’s arena situations are not going to fly.