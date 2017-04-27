This week’s episode goes in-depth into ESPN’s decision to layoff about 100 employees, including on-air personalities and writers like Jay Crawford, Jayson Stark, Ed Werder, Trent Dilfer and others.

This week’s episode goes in-depth into ESPN’s decision to layoff about 100 employees, including on-air personalities and writers like Jay Crawford, Jayson Stark, Ed Werder, Trent Dilfer and others. Sports valuation expert Michael Rapkoch of Dallas-based Sports Value Consulting looks at the changing dynamics of the sports TV industry, a looming cable bubble and why sports teams and leagues should pay close attention to what ESPN did Wednesday.

THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES

1. ESPN cuts about 100 on-air and writer jobs from its roster due to declining revenues and a changing sports TV model

2. Members of the Oak View Group and Seattle Partners are in town to meet with a KeyArena advisory group about their plans to renovate the 55-year-old facility

3. The Seahawks, Mariners and Sounders write the city demanding that Chris Hansen finalize a more binding agreement on event scheduling ahead of his Sodo District arena project getting approved

4. A group headed by former Florida governor Jeb Bush and ex-Yankees star Derek Jeter win an auction to buy the Miami Marlins for a reported $1.3 billion.

5. First-round Stanley Cup playoff ratings on NBC were the network’s highest since 2014 and its cable division’s best since 2012

Also, Geoff discusses the changing world of TV sports and why the current model is so threatened. He also discusses the evolving Seattle arena story and some of the news to look for in coming days.