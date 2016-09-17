She moves into No. 4 on the school’s career scoring list with her third goal of season.
The Seattle Pacific women’s soccer team opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 win over visiting Northwest Nazarene.
Reigning GNAC player of the year Hannah Huesers had a goal and an assist for the Falcons (4-1-1). It was the third goal of the season for the player who led the conference in scoring the past two seasons.
She moved into No. 4 on the school’s career scoring list with 38 goals, 11 away from the school record.
SPU dominated the shot count 17-7. Sydnee Smith scored her first career goal, and Kasey Reeve also scored for the Falcons.
Men’s soccer
• Seattle Pacific wrapped up the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 2-0 loss to No. 18 Fort Hays. Gabe Kellum scored for the Falcons.
• The Seattle Sounders 2 saw their four-match unbeaten streak end with a 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs. Darwin Jones scored for the Sounders.
Volleyball
• Lexi Biondi had 10 kills but 12th-ranked Alaska Anchorage fought off visiting Seattle Pacific 3-0 in GNAC play. Gabby Oddo had 10 kills and 12 digs for SPU.
Junior hockey
• The Seattle Thunderbirds and wrapped up their exhibition schedule by beating the Everett Silvertips in a shootout. The game was tied 3-3 after regulation. Seattle won the shootout 1-0 as Layne Bensmiller scored.
