Just for the halibut, state Fish and Wildlife has decided to reopen the halibut fishery on Sunday (May 21) in some marine areas.

“The halibut fishery will reopen in Westport, Neah Bay, La Push and the Puget Sound (and) the Columbia River is also still open (all-depth area is open Thursdays through Sundays and near-shore is open Mondays through Wednesdays),” said Heather Reed, a state Fish and Wildlife resource manager.

Reed says in Puget Sound the catch total for May 4 and 6 is 23,764 pounds leaving 41,198 pounds left for sport anglers to catch.

On the northern coast the catch total for May 4 and 6 is 43,517 pounds with 72,082 pounds left to catch; Westport anglers caught 27,235 pounds with 21,072 pounds still available to catch; and the Ilwaco catch has been updated but has a quota of 12,799 pounds.

The catch will be assessed after the May 21 opening to determine if enough quota remains for additional fishing days. Other possible openings if excess quota is available are May 25, June 1 and/or June 4.

Marine Catch Areas that will be open on May 21 are Catch Areas 2 (Westport), 3 (La Push), 4 (Neah Bay), 5 (Sekiu), 6 (Port Angeles), 7 (San Juan Islands), 8 (east side of Whidbey Island), 9 (northern Puget Sound) and 10 (Central Puget Sound).

Reed expects to have catch updates for the May 11 fishery sometime next week.