The junior has won 14 events this season, which leads the Huskies. UW will try to be one of the top two teams this weekend to qualify for nationals.

They may be the toughest athletes at the University of Washington, and they certainly are pound-for-pound.

An injury is always just one mistake away. But when a UW gymnast lands a perfect vault, or finishes off a fabulous beam routine, she feels something most people will never get to experience.

“It’s the greatest feeling because you’ve worked so hard at the gym. When your hard work finally pays off, it feels so awesome,” said UW junior Hailey Burleson, who will lead the Huskies at Saturday’s NCAA Regional meet at Alaska Airlines Arena. “To run down the vault and give your teammates a high-five and see them all smiling and so happy, and then to give your coach a hug and they’re like, ‘You did so awesome!,’ it’s the greatest feeling.”

Burleson has won 14 events this season (the next-highest UW win total is five) and is remarkably consistent in all four events: vault, balance beam, floor exercise and bars. And she is happy competing at UW, even if it seemed like quite a longshot growing up in Asheville, N.C.

Burleson had never been to Seattle, and wasn’t even interested in visiting when the Huskies began recruiting her. She had the choice of several schools much closer to home, but her mom talked Hailey into checking out Washington.

“I came out here and absolutely fell in love with the school, and Seattle, and the coaches, so it just seemed like a great fit for me,” Burleson said. “I was planning on not liking it. But then I loved it.”

Burleson started gymnastics when she was 6, and it quickly became a five-hour-a-day passion. It didn’t come without pain.

She has broken her elbow, big toe and the bones on the sides of her feet and has torn hamstring muscles. Falling is a daily occurrence, Burleson said, but she has learned how to hit so it doesn’t hurt as much.

Only once did she give up the sport, for about a month when she was 13. In that time, she remarkably grew 4½ inches.

“They say gymnastics stunts your growth, but I don’t know,” said Burleson, who had to relearn her moves when she came back to the sport so much taller.

Burleson is 5-foot-6, and would not stand out walking around campus, but she certainly does at a gymnastics meet where almost everyone is shorter. A state high-school champion in floor exercise, she also stands out with her performance. She even has conquered what had been her weak spot, the balance beam.

“I never would have thought I would have competed on beam in college,” she said. “It’s such a mental sport, and … I’ve figured out how to battle those nerves. The beam is an event where once you hit it and have a perfect routine, it’s like the best feeling ever. You literally killed it on a 4-inch piece of wood, so it’s super exciting.”

And that “killing it” helps the team, makes it that much better. It’s the team aspect that makes college gymnastics so rewarding for Burleson.

“We’re all very different,” Burleson said. “But we’re very inclusive. We hang out all the time — inside the gym, outside the gym. It’s such a great team.”

Burleson, who wants to become a teacher and is interested in working with special-needs children, has a simple goal for regionals.

“My goal is to have a lot of fun, because our team — when we have fun and we’re super-light — does its best when we just go out and have fun and hope we win, and not to be any more nervous than we have all season,” she said.

Burleson said she is enjoying every minute of her collegiate gymnastics career, knowing next year will be the end of her competitive career.

“College gymnastics is the end of the road … you’re not going to go pro or anything,” she said. “These years have for me been the most fun in my sport, definitely the most laid-back, and I am capitalizing on every moment because after I graduate I probably won’t be doing crazy things on vault.”