New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski missed his second consecutive week with a hamstring injury, after he was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Gronkowski’s absence wasn’t exactly unexpected, but there were a few surprises in the inactives for Week 2 — including Pittsburgh wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who will miss the Steelers’ home game against Cincinnati with a shoulder injury. It’s the second straight missed game for Wheaton, who was listed as a full participant throughout the week.

Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles is out with a knee injury, but Miami running back Arian Foster (hamstring) and Carolina’s Jonathan Stewart (ankle) were in their teams’ respective lineups.

The Dolphins were again without center Mike Pouncey (hip). Defensive end Mario Williams, who was concussed in last week’s loss at Seattle, was active for Miami.

___

MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND:

Dolphins: C Mike Pouncey, WR Justin Hunter, G Dallas Thomas, RB Damien Williams, CB Jordan Lucas, LB Donald Butler, RB Isaiah Pead

Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, TE A.J. Derby, LB Donta Hightower, G Jonathan Cooper, CB Eric Rowe, OL LaAdrian Waddle, DL Anthony Johnson.

___

BALTIMORE AT CLEVELAND

Ravens: CB Jerraud Powers, RB Kenneth Dixon, CB Will Davis, RB Javorius Allen, OLB Elvis Dumervil, G/C John Urschel, DT Willie Henry.

Browns: DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB Marcus Burley, LB Scooby Wright III, OL Shon Coleman, WR Jordan Payton, DL John Hughes III, DL Gabe Wright.

___

CINCINNATI AT PITTSBURGH

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB Chykie Brown, CB KeVarae Russell, OG Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams.

Steelers: WR Markus Wheaton, FB Roosevelt Nix, QB Zach Mettenberger, CB Senquez Golson, LB Steven Johnson, OL Cody Wallace, DE LT Walton.

___

TENNESSEE AT DETROIT

Titans: WR Kendall Wright, CB LeShaun Sims, OG Josh Kline, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, LB Derrick Morgan, NT Austin Johnson.

Lions: RB Zach Zenner, CB Adairius Barnes, LB DeAndre Levy, OG Joe Dahl, DE Anthony Zettel, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Cole Wick.

___

NEW ORLEANS AT N.Y. GIANTS

Saints: RB/RS Marcus Murphy, CB B.W. Webb, CB Delvin Breaux, DE Obum Gwachum, LB Dannell Ellerbe, OL Landon Turner, TE Josh Hill.

Giants: QB Josh Johnson, RB Paul Perkins, RB Bobby Rainey, OT Will Beatty, WR Roger Lewis, DT Montori Hughes, DT Robert Thomas.

___

DALLAS AT WASHINGTON

Cowboys: QB Tony Romo, RB Darius Jackson, FS Kavon Frazier, LB Mark Nzeocha, G Ronald Leary, DE Ryan Davis, DE Charles Tapper.

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Rashad Ross, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Martrell Spaight, DE Anthony Lanier, G Arie Kouandjio, DE Kendall Reyes.

___

KANSAS CITY AT HOUSTON

Chiefs: RB Jamaal Charles, QB Tyler Bray, WR De’Anthony Thomas, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL Parker Ehinger, CB Kenneth Acker, LB Sam Barrington.

Texans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Keith Mumphery, S Eddie Pleasant, MLB Brian Cushing, LT Duane Brown, G Oday Aboushi and DE Joel Heath.

___

SAN FRANCISCO AT CAROLINA

49ers: QB Christian Ponder, CB Marcus Cromartie, RB DuJuan Harris, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, OL John Theus, OL Anthony Davis, DT Taylor Hart.

Panthers: QB Joe Webb, WR Damiere Byrd, CB Daryl Williams, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jared Norris, OL Tyler Larsen, DT Paul Soliai.

___

