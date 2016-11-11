COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Greg Oden says he’ll go down as the “biggest bust in NBA history.”
The big man tells ESPN that his playing days are over. He says he’d “love to continue playing,” but he’s not healthy.
The 7-foot-tall Oden was the top pick in the 2007 NBA draft when he went to the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was picked second.
Oden played just 82 games over five seasons in Portland. He played in 23 games with the Miami Heat during the 2013-2014 campaign.
Oden has returned to Ohio State, where he played one season before going pro. He’s taking classes and is a student assistant coach for the Buckeyes.
