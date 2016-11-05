The coho fishery on the Green River will remain open through the end of the year, but steelhead will be off-limits.
This includes the Green/Duwamish from the 1st Avenue South Bridge up to water pipeline walk bridge, which is located 1/2 mile downstream of Tacoma Headworks Dam.
The minimum size for coho is 12 inches, and the daily limit is six coho with a three adult bag limit. All chinook must be released. The minimum size limit for trout is 14 inches with a two-fish daily limit, and release all steelhead.
There is a night closure and anti-snagging rule in effect through Nov. 30.
Coho catch and keep was supposed to remain close, but state Fish and Wildlife agreed that the coho return is stronger than expected.
