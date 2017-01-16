OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green and LeBron James went at it again in the first half of the Cavaliers’ visit to Golden State on Monday.

Their latest dustup came with 6:55 left in the first half. Golden State led 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Green. Green’s arm extended across the upper body of James, who went down hard and lay on the court. Green reacted by appearing to mock James for flopping — and he wasn’t the only one to sense some embellishment from James.

“Flagrant 1 on Draymond?? What has happened to my league??” Reggie Miller posted on Twitter.

After a lengthy replay review, a double technical was called on Green and Richard Jefferson.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of last season’s NBA Finals after swiping at James’ groin the previous game. The Cavs rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.