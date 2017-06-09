COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held in Colorado for an Olympic museum in Colorado that will include a Hall of Fame and make mention of every athlete who has competed for the U.S. team.
Attending the ceremony Friday were Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Ohio Gov. Dick Celeste.
The U.S. Olympic Museum will cost $75 million and is set to open in 2019, blocks from the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters and a short drive from the Olympic Training Center.
This will be the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. Lake Placid has a small museum that commemorates the two Winter Games held in New York.
Most Read Stories
- Immigrants use Washington state to sneak into Canada for asylum. Here's how, and why.
- Nordstrom family weighs buyout for Seattle retailer, with its legacy — and billions — on the line
- Boeing revs up robots for 777X in Everett factory, signals that a 797 awaits VIEW
- Charges against 3 detail attempted ‘thrill killing’ in Kent, Seattle shootings
- Legal experts say Trump comments inappropriate, maybe worse