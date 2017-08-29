The Wesco, North Puget Sound, KingCo, Metro, and Cascade leagues are the focus for info ranging from live game updates to player stats for football and girls and boys basketball.

Just in time for football season, The Seattle Times and Scorebook Live collaborated on new links to enhance high-school sports content on seattletimes.com. Readers can now find live scoreboards, schedules and league standings for football and girls and boys basketball in one spot.

“Covering high-school sports is important to us, and providing live updates along with scores, standings and schedules is a key part of our mission,” Times sports editor Paul Barrett said.

All classifications and divisions for the Wesco, North Puget Sound, KingCo, Metro, and Cascade leagues will be featured within the Times’ online high school site. Click on the “HS FB Scoreboard,” “HS FB Standings” or “HS FB Leaders” tabs underneath the High School Sports banner for info ranging from game times and locations to leading rushers in Cascade 1A/2A.

Similar details will be provided for girls and boys basketball once those seasons tip this winter.

“Scorebook Live gives high school sports teams the ability to engage their fans in a manner that pro and college fans have become accustomed to… in real-time and from multiple sources,” said Dan Beach, the company’s founder and CEO. “We are honored that The Seattle Times immediately saw the value that working with us can bring to high school sports teams and their fans.”

The football season kicks off Thursday. To get readers ready, we’ve provided player features and league previews you can also find on the high school sports site.