SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Mainstem Grays River from the Hwy. 4 Bridge upstream to the South Fork and West Fork Grays from the mouth upstream to boundary markers 300 yards below the hatchery road bridge – Under permanent rules, closes to all fishing from Oct. 16 through Nov. 30. These areas will reopen to fishing for hatchery salmon and hatchery steelhead beginning December 1.

Cowlitz River – Anglers are catching a mix of fall Chinook, summer run steelhead, coho, and sea run cutthroats. Steelhead and sea run cutthroats are mainly being caught around the trout hatchery; salmon more spread out up and down the river.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 2,162 coho adults, 1,194 jacks, 1,013 fall Chinook adults, 46 jacks, 221 summer-run steelhead, 64 cutthroat trout, and two spring Chinook adults in six days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 253 coho adults and 315 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle, 138 coho adults, 134 coho jacks and two spring Chinook adults at Franklin Bridge in Packwood, and 782 coho adults, 216 coho jacks, 630 fall Chinook adults, 31 jacks, and 15 cutthroat trout into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 3,610 cubic feet per second on Monday, Oct. 10. Visibility is at 9 feet and water temperature is 53.2 degrees F.

North Fork Lewis River – Anglers are catching a mix of fall Chinook, summer run steelhead, and coho.

Drano Lake – Boat anglers are still catching some fall Chinook and summer run steelhead.

Drano Lake is closed to all fishing from 6 p.m. Tuesdays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays in October.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Last week we sampled 684 salmonid anglers (including 187 boats) with 95 adult and 14 jack Chinook, 30 adult and 5 jack coho, and 11 steelhead. All but one of the adult Chinook were kept. 28 (93%) of the adult coho and nine (82%) of the steelhead were kept.

Still a decent amount of boat effort with nearly 300 counted during last Saturday’s effort flight count and just over 200 last Thursday. Almost all the effort has been from Longview upstream.



Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Effective Oct. 16, the anti‐snagging rule is lifted. In addition, the night closure in Bonneville Pool is removed beginning the same day.

STURGEON AND WALLEYE

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Effort and catches are light.