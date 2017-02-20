The Olympic Peninsula Salmon Derby’s Winter Blackmouth Classic – held Friday through Sunday – saw a total of 763 anglers landing 208 hatchery chinook.

The derby winner was Tony Beam of Hansville who caught a 15.25 pound hatchery chinook on Friday, and took home the $10,000 grand prize.

Second place went to Ben Power of Olympia with a 15.10 pound fish he caught on Sunday; third was Derek Madison of Port Angeles with a 14.85 fish caught on Friday; fourth was Mike Halberg of Port Angeles with a 14.48 fish caught on Saturday; and fifth was Jurgen Lightle of Arlington with a 13.70 fish on Friday.

In all the average weight of the fish caught is 8.0 pounds and total weight of all the fish in the derby was 1,664 pounds.

Last year, 760 derby tickets were sold with 63 winter hatchery chinook weighing over six pounds, and the average weight was 9.35 pounds.

In 2015, a record catch of 292 hatchery chinook were weighed-in that were six pounds or larger, and in 2014 the catch was 171 fish and in 2013 it was 249 fish.

The derby held for more than 40 years is part of the Northwest Marine Trade Association’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series. Details: http://gardinersalmonderby.org/ or http://northwestsalmonderbyseries.com.

Next up is the Bill Hayes Hot Plug’s Blackmouth Derby on Saturday (Feb. 25) on Camano Island. This is an all weather derby, and everyone in the boat must be entered to be eligible for prizes. Cost is $50 per person. For any additional information call Ed Keller at 425-308-9437 or email edkeller@gmail.com.

That will be followed by the Everett Blackmouth Derby on March 18 hosted by the Everett Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers. Details: www.everettblackmouthderby.com/.