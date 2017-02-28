Williams-Goss one of three Zags on first team, and coach Mark Few also honored.

Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named the West Coast Conference men’s basketball player of the year and newcomer of the year, and Mark Few was selected as the coach of the year Tuesday.

Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams joined Williams-Goss on the WCC first team. Zach Collins was named to the second team and freshman team. Jordan Mathews and Josh Perkins were honorable mention.

Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 11th coach of the year plaque.

On the women’s team, Gonzaga had four players selected. In addition, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the WCC coach of the year for the second time after leading her team to the WCC championship for the second time in three years.

Redshirt senior Kiara Kudron and redshirt sophomore Jill Barta were both selected to the first team. Redshirt senior Elle Tinkle was voted to the second team and sophomore Laura Stockton was honorable mention.

Men’s Golf

• Senior Corey Pereira earned his fourth career win, carding back-to-back 4-under-par performances at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate at the Querencia Golf Club in Mexico. As a team, the Huskies finished tied for third at 7-under 845, 22 shots behind champion Oklahoma State.

After shooting 1-under 70 on the opening day of play, Pereira carded a 4-under 67 on back-to-back days as his 9-under 204 edged out four competitors who tied for second.

Women’s Golf

• Washington was seventh at 54-over 930 (304-316-310) at the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The Huskies were led by freshman Karen Miyamoto and sophomore Wenyung Keh, who tied for 15th at 5-over 231.

Men’s basketball

• Seattle Pacific forward Tony Miller received the freshman of the year award and was honored as a second-team GNAC pick. The Falcons also placed Joe Rasmussen and Coleman Wooten on the all-league honorable-mention list.