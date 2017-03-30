GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Few, who led Gonzaga to a 36-1 record, is The Associated Press’ Coach of the Year.
Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there. He was a runaway winner Thursday receiving 31 votes from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.
Sean Miller of Arizona received 8 votes, Chris Collins of Northwestern had 7 and SMU’s Tim Jankovich got 6.
Gonzaga is the only head job Few has had and he has compiled a 502-112 record. The Zags have reached the West Coast Conference Tournament final in all of Few’s seasons there.
He is the first WCC coach to win the award since Bob Gaillard of San Francisco in 1977.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
