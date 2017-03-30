Gonzaga coach Mark Few and Kansas point guard Frank Mason III were named The Associated Press Coach and Player of the Year.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gonzaga coach Mark Few was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Thursday at the Final Four.

Few has his team with him as the Zags are making their first Final Four appearance.

“I don’t know that it really truly sinks in. And again, it’s a credit to this team that God has put me in position to lead,” Few said. “But again, it’s not really about me. I mean, this is about Gonzaga and this year.”

Senior point guard Frank Mason III from Kansas received the AP Player of the Year trophy. He was there without his teammates since the Jayhawks were eliminated in the regional final by Oregon.

“I’ve still been thinking about it. It’s been on my mind a lot,” Mason said when asked if he had gotten over that loss. “And I just have to move on to what’s next. And I just look at the bigger picture and focus on everything that I can control.”

The Zags, who are 36-1 this season, are in the NCAA tournament under Few for the 18th consecutive year.

Few, who has a career record of 502-112, received 37 votes from the same 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.

Sean Miller of Arizona received eight votes while Chris Collins of Northwestern had seven and Southern Methodist’s Tim Jankovich got six.

Few, the third-fastest Division I coach to record 500 victories, said the foundation for success was made by players making sacrifices.

“It’s a unique house. I mean, we’re not from the traditional blue-blood deal, but we’ve worked hard to get to this point,” Few said.

Mason received 37 votes, well ahead of Josh Hart of Villanova, who got 16. Caleb Swanigan of Purdue had nine and Lonzo Ball of UCLA had three.

Mason is the first Kansas player to win the award.

“It’s such an honor to be the first Jayhawk ever to win this award,” he said. “So many great players that came through Kansas, and just the tradition itself. I think it’s something that I’ll always remember and it’s really special.”

TCU captures NIT

NEW YORK — Kenrich Williams had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Christian routed Georgia Tech 88-56 for the NIT championship.

TCU opened with a 20-3 run on its way to the program’s first NIT title. Vlad Brodziansky scored 18 points for the Horned Frogs (24-15), and Alex Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists.

Williams was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Tadric Jackson led Georgia Tech (21-16) with 19 points. Josh Okogie had 12 points and six rebounds.

NCAA will decide next week about North Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. — NCAA president Mark Emmert said the association’s board of governors will decide by next week whether the repeal of North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom bill” is enough to bring March Madness and other championship sporting events back to the state.

Notes

• TJ Leaf is leaving UCLA for the NBA draft, joining fellow freshman Lonzo Ball in departing after one stellar season in Westwood. Leaf plans to hire an agent. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward from El Cajon, Calif., is projected to be a lottery pick in the June 22 draft.

• Arizona freshman forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving early for the NBA and is expected to hire an agent. An athletic 7-footer from Finland, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and was named a third-team All-American. He shot 49 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three-point range while helping lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

• Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson was given a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Panthers through 2027. Jacobson has a school-record 234 wins and has led Northern Iowa to eight consecutive top-four finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference.