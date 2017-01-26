Gonzaga has the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. The Zags are the nation’s last remaining undefeated Division I team.

SPOKANE — Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss was held to four points in his previous game and wanted to start strong against San Diego on Thursday night.

“I wanted to come out aggressive,” Williams-Goss said after scoring 13 points in the first eight minutes and 25 overall as No. 3 Gonzaga routed San Diego 79-43, clearing one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

Johnathan Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-0, 9-0 West Coast), which has the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. The Zags are the nation’s last remaining undefeated Division I team.

If Gonzaga can win at Pepperdine on Saturday, the Zags have a good chance of claiming the top spot in the next top 25 as No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost this week.

Williams-Goss said the Zags were trying to tune out all the buzz about a No. 1 ranking, even as their fans broke into a chant of “Number one! Number one!” as the clock wound down.

“Our end goal is in March to play our best basketball,” he said. “We have to get better each week.”

They were plenty good against San Diego, holding the Toreros to 32 percent shooting and hounding them into 15 turnovers while committing only five.

“Outstanding defense,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “Just outstanding.

“It’s not an anomaly,” Few said of a defense that is limiting conference opponents to 60 points per game. “We have been pretty good here.”

Olin Carter III scored 12 points for San Diego (10-11, 3-6), which has lost five straight to Gonzaga. Frank Ryder added 10 points as the Toreros tied their season low in scoring.

Gonzaga shot 53 percent from the field, with Williams-Goss making 11 of 15 shots and adding five assists and five rebounds.

“He was just really solid on the ball screen all night,” Few said. “He has a really high level (of) understanding.”

Eastern beats Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bogdan Bliznyuk had 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Eastern Washington split the season series with a 72-60 win over Montana.

Mason Peatling added 13 for the Eagles (14-7, 6-2 Big Sky), who were up 35-27 at halftime and expanded the lead steadily throughout the second half. Luka Vulikic and Jacob Wiley had 10 points each.

Sayeed Pridgett hit back-to-back jumpers around the 10-minute mark to bring the Grizzlies (10-12, 5-4) within eight, but Eastern Washington answered with a 10-2 run and led by at least 12 the rest of the way.

Pac-12 men

No. 10 Oregon 73, at Utah 67

Dillon Brooks returned from missing a game with an ankle injury to score 17 points and lead Oregon over Utah.

The Ducks (19-2, 8-0) led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Devon Daniel’s dunk off Lorenzo Bonam’s steal sliced the deficit to five and then Kyle Kuzma’s three-pointer made it 70-66 with 1:40 to play.

But the Utes (14-6, 5-3) were denied multiple chances at the rim, including Chris Boucher’s block of Kuzma’s shot with 31 seconds left.

Brooks and Payton Pritchard made free throws to clinch the game in the waning seconds.

At Colorado 85, Oregon State 78

George King scored a season-high 24 points, including a key three-pointer down the stretch, and Colorado snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Oregon State.

Bryce Peters added 15 points for Colorado (11-10, 1-7), which won the battle of winless conference teams.

Drew Eubanks had 27 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added a career-best 26, but Oregon State (4-17, 0-8) could not avoid its eighth loss in a row. The Beavers are also 0-8 on the road.

Women

Gonzaga 57, at San Diego 55

Laura Stockton found a cutting Jill Barta in traffic as time was about to expire and Barta kissed the ball off the backboard and into the net for the come-from-behind win against San Diego.

Barta finished with 17 points and Stockton added 14, including eight in the second half. After the Bulldogs (16-4, 7-2 West Coast) went down 55-50, they held the Toreros (9-10, 3-6) scoreless for the final 2:47.