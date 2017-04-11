The freshman center declared for the NBA draft.

Gonzaga freshman center Zach Collins on Tuesday declared for the NBA draft, becoming the first one-and-done player in program history. The 7-foot center said he was exploring his options without hiring an agent, but intends to hire an agent at a later date.

The first McDonald’s All-American recruited by Gonzaga, Collins averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and helped the Zags advance to the national championship game, where they lost to North Carolina.

“It was definitely one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Collins said in a statement.

Gonzaga is still waiting to hear if guard Nigel Williams-Goss will return for his senior year.

Elsewhere

• The Seattle Reign FC claimed midfielder Michaela Hahn off waivers from the North Carolina Courage. During last season’s championship run with the Western New York Flash, Hahn made 13 appearances, starting eight. The midfielder tallied one goal and one assist in her rookie season.

• In Napa, Calif., the Washington State women’s golf team tied for 13th place with Hawaii at the Silverado Showdown. WSU shot 11-over par in the final round to bring its three-round total to 899 (+35). Marie Lund-Hansen tied for 21st at 218 (+2).