The Gonzaga men’s and women’s basketball teams were selected Monday by the West Coast Conference coaches to win the league.

For the men, it’s the 16th straight season they were named the favorites.

The Zags’ Przemek Karnowski and Josh Perkins were both named preseason All-WCC. Karnowski makes the list for the third straight season, while Perkins appears for the first time.

Karnowski returns to the Bulldogs after he missed all but five games in 2015-16 due to a back injury.

Perkins was named to the conference’s all-freshman team last season after averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

It’s the fourth straight season the Gonzaga women were made the league favorites.

Elle Tinkle and Jill Barta were named to the preseason All-WCC team.

The Zags have won 11 of the past 12 regular-season WCC titles.

Tinkle played only 10 games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Women’s golf

After a day of individual play at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta, Washington will see a rematch of its national-championship round as the Huskies tee off against Stanford on Tuesday. The East Lake Cup features the top four returning teams from last year’s national championship.

Monday’s individual round was played to set the seeding for match play, very similar to how the NCAA championship rounds are played. Washington finished fourth in the individual round, led by sophomore Wenyung Keh, who tied for ninth at 1-over 73.