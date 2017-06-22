Gonzaga’s Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss were both drafted Thursday.

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers traded up to get another big man.

Portland, which had three first-round picks going into Thursday night’s NBA draft, dealt the No. 15 and No. 20 picks to the Sacramento Kings for the No. 10 pick, center Zach Collins out of Gonzaga.

The 7-footer, who played off the bench in his lone season with the Bulldogs, averaged 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Gonzaga went 37-2 last season, falling to North Carolina in the NCAA tournament championship game. Collins, 19, was Gonzaga’s first one-and-done player.

He found out about the trade “about 30 seconds” before he took the stage and donned a Kings hat, he said.

In return for Collins, Sacramento got the draft rights to small forward Justin Jackson out of North Carolina, the 15th overall pick, and Duke forward Harry Giles, the 20th.

Portland also took 6-foot-9 forward Caleb Swanigan out of Purdue with the 26th pick. The Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds last season as a sophomore.

Collins said he can play at either the power forward or center positions. He could be used in tandem with Jusuf Nurkic, a 6-foot-11 center who joined Portland in a February trade with Denver. Portland also has 7-footer Meyers Leonard, a four-year veteran.

Neil Olshey, Blazers president of basketball operations, said Collins caught his eye when Gonzaga played at Portland earlier this year.

“He’s everything you want to look for in a big man in our league today, because he can play inside and out, he can defend the rim, he can defend one-on-one, he can defend pick and roll,” Olshey said. “We think, whether he plays behind Nurk, then he can play with him, too, against some bigger lineups.”

Collins didn’t mince words when it comes to what he thinks he can accomplish in his first year: “I don’t see why I can’t be Rookie of the Year.”

Williams-Goss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga’s point guard during its run to the national championship game, was drafted in the second round, No. 55 overall, by the Utah Jazz.

Williams-Goss averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He was the West Coast Conference player of the year after transferring from Washington.

Two Gonzaga players were selected in the same draft for the first time since 1971.

LaVine part of blockbuster trade

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have decided to rebuild without Jimmy Butler rather than reload with him.

The Bulls launched a roster overhaul by pulling off a blockbuster trade, dealing the three-time All-Star and the rights to No. 16 pick Justin Patton of Creighton to the Timberwolves. In exchange, the Bulls got No. 7 overall pick Lauri Markkanen of Arizona along with Minnesota’s Zach LaVine (from Bothell) and Kris Dunn.

A 7-footer from Finland, Markkanen gives the Bulls a shooter they lacked last season. He averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 42.3 from three-point range in his lone season at Arizona.

Butler ultimately rose to stardom in Chicago after being selected No. 30 overall in 2011. But he clashed with former MVP Derrick Rose. He criticized Fred Hoiberg during the coach’s first season.

While Butler reunites with former coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota, Chicago gets a rising star coming off a torn ACL in LaVine as well as Dunn and Markkanen.

LaVine, a two-time slam dunk champion, averaged 18.3 points in 47 games last season. His season ended in a Feb. 3 collision on court.

Ball goes No. 2

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Lonzo Ball is staying home with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers selected Ball with the second overall pick in the NBA draft, eagerly accepting the potential risks and enormous rewards surrounding the sublime UCLA playmaker with an attention-grabbing father.

“This is crazy,” Ball said in a phone interview. “You can’t really tell by my emotions, but I feel good. I’m happy to be home.”

Later in the first round, the Lakers underlined their commitment to Ball by officially trading point guard D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. Russell and Timofey Mozgov’s onerous contract went to Brooklyn for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick, Utah forward Kyle Kuzma.

Los Angeles then traded the 28th overall pick to Utah for the 30th and 42nd picks, landing Villanova forward Josh Hart and Indiana center Thomas Bryant.