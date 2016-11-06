The talented center was granted a fifth year of eligibility and he’ll be key as the Bulldogs look to replace Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis, who are in the NBA.

SPOKANE — Przemek Karnowski spent New Year’s Eve on an operating room table, having major back surgery after an injury sustained in practice ended his senior season at Gonzaga and left serious questions as to whether he’d ever play basketball again.

“I fell down during practice,” said Karnowski, who was a first-team All-West Coast Conference center in 2014-15, who played only seven games last season before getting hurt. “I had a slipped disk at first and then I had a couple other complications after that. And I was told that the only way to function and be able to just basically do daily activities was to get surgery.”

It’s been a long road, but as the Gonzaga men’s basketball team prepares to open its 2016-17 campaign against Utah Valley Friday, Karnowski will be back in a Bulldogs jersey for his fifth season — thanks to an NCAA medical hardship waiver that allowed him to return this year.

College basketball previews Today: Gonzaga men and women Tuesday: Seattle U men and women Wednesday: WSU men and women Thursday: UW men and women

Eleven months removed from surgery, Karnowski has returned to practice and can participate fully in 5-on-5 scrimmages, though he’s still working to regain his fitness after spending the first two months of this year on his back in bed.

“He’s still on the road back. He’s not there yet,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “There’s a lot to come back from. He’s jumping into such a competitive environment, and it’s only natural in the back of your mind, you’re wondering if it’s gonna hold up.”

Karnowski is determined to make a full recovery. After having to sit and watch as the Zags went through a trying season with only three bigs — Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis started every game and backup Ryan Edwards was the only option available to give either man a breather — he’s eager to be able to contribute again.

“I just want to come back and know that I can play basketball again after my surgery,” said Karnowski, who was a two-year starter for the Zags going into the 2015-16 season.

With Wiltjer and Sabonis in the NBA, Karnowski’s return was huge for the Zags, who could use a veteran presence on the floor as they break in some new faces.

The good news is that the Zags have more bodies to pick from this season. Missouri transfer Johnathan Williams (6 foot 9, 228 pounds) is expected to factor in the Zags’ plans for their frontcourt, as will freshman French import Killian Tillie (6-10, 200). Rice transfer Jeremy Jones (6-6, 210) and McDonald’s All-American freshman Zach Collins (7-0, 230) are also in the mix for playing time.

But at his best, 7-foot-1, 300-pound Karnowski brings a rare mixture of size, skill and basketball smarts that Gonzaga could use to fill the void left by the departures of Wiltjer and Sabonis.

“That’s a heck of a void now, both those guys are playing in the league,” Few said. “Of all the great teams we’ve had and the (personnel) losses we’ve had to recover from, we’ve never had two NBA guys in the same year.”

Few is hopeful that Karnowski will lead the frontcourt rebuilding project the Zags have to undergo to find their way back to the NCAA tournament.

Keys to success Fill the holes in the frontcourt: With Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis gone, and Przemek Karnowski still working his way back from back surgery, the Zags need to figure out a winning combination of bigs to start the season. Grow at the guard spots: Josh Perkins and Silas Melson got a lot of playing time last season. Now can they take the next leap in their development as second-year players? Also, don’t forget about Washington transfer Nigel Williams-Goss, who’s expected to make an immediate impact for Gonzaga. Spread the wealth: With so many potential scorers this year, the Zags need to distribute the ball well for them to maximize their offensive threats. Stefanie Loh

“Even if he’s a little out of shape, with as much experience that we have, it’ll be nice to be able to draw from that,” Few said. “He’s got so much experience, and he’s so smart. Probably the best aspect of his game has always been his feel and understanding of when to pass, and, defensively, what positions to be in.”

With Karnowski’s extensive experience, Few doesn’t think he’ll have to be overly careful about phasing in his veteran center. But he’s also sensitive to the fact that Karnowski will need some time to rediscover his peak form.

Three big games Dec. 3 vs. Arizona: Zags lost a close one in Spokane last year. If they want revenge, they’ll have to do it on a neutral court at the Hoophall LA tournament in Los Angeles. Dec. 7 vs. Washington: Nigel Williams-Goss gets to face his old team on his new home court in this highly anticipated matchup. Feb. 2 at BYU: Zags compiled a 2-1 head-to-head record against BYU last season, but every game was a knuckle-biter that came down to the final seconds. This year will likely bring much of the same. Stefanie Loh

The big center started in the Zags’ exhibition game against West Georgia on Saturday, playing 12 minutes and scoring 14 points.

“I don’t think anyone should have any expectations that he’ll be right where he was before,” Few said.

This New Year’s Eve, Karnowski hopes to be running the court with his teammates in Stockton, Calif., when they play Pacific, and musing about what a difference a year can make.

“I was very happy to stay and know that I can contribute and help some of these new bigs, and hopefully that will be an interesting adventure and challenge for me as a fifth-year senior,” Karnowski said.