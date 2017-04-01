Gonzaga defeated South Carolina, 77-73, in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga will go on to play in the national championship game Monday.
Gonzaga defeated South Carolina, 77-73, in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga will go on to play in the national championship game Monday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.