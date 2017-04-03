GonzagaPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Gonzaga dances in NCAA Championship versus North Carolina Originally published April 3, 2017 at 6:02 pmUpdated April 3, 2017 at 6:33 pm The Gonzaga Bulldogs meet North Carolina in the NCAA national championship game Monday, April 3, 2017. Share story By Tyler SipeSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories Gonzaga vs. North Carolina: Live updates as the Zags play for an NCAA championship April 3, 2017 Nigel Williams-Goss has only one more goal to check off — win a national championship April 2, 2017 Poll: Who will win the NCAA men’s basketball championship? April 2, 2017 Poll: Who will win this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball title games? April 1, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Gonzaga defeats South Carolina, will play in national championship Tyler Sipe: tsipe@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryGonzaga vs. North Carolina: Live updates as the Zags play for an NCAA championship
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.