SPOKANE – Eric Mika contributed 29 points and 11 rebounds to help Brigham Young upset No. 1 Gonzaga 79-71 on Saturday night, handing the Zags their first loss in the final regular-season basketball game for both teams.

Nigel Williams-Goss, a transfer from Washington, scored 19 points for Gonzaga (29-1 overall, 17-1 West Coast Conference), which was seeking to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season without a loss.

Mika’s basket with 1:05 left gave BYU (21-10, 12-6) a 73-71 lead.

Gonzaga lost the ball on its next two possessions, and Corbin Kaufusi had a put-back and Mika made two free throws to put the game out of reach.

The Zags didn’t trail in the second half of their previous 15 games.

“They haven’t had anyone have a lead on them in the second half for quite awhile,” BYU coach Dave Rose said. “I thought that would be a really big emotional thing for us, and an emotional thing for them to have to respond.

“You beat the No. 1 team on the road the last weekend of the season, it’s good for a lot of reasons.”

The last men’s team to finish an entire season — including the NCAA tournament — undefeated was Indiana in 1975-76.

Gonzaga came out fired up and jumped to an 18-2 lead in the first five minutes.

Zach Collins’ put-back gave Gonzaga a 58-46 lead in the second half.

A technical foul on Gonzaga helped BYU cut its deficit to 58-53, and seemed to spark the Cougars. A pair of three-pointers by Nick Emery cut Gonzaga’s lead to one, and Mika’s basket gave the Cougars their first lead at 61-60. The teams traded baskets until Mika put BYU ahead for good.

“Obviously, it didn’t go as we hoped,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “We missed a lot of free throws and turned the ball over too much to be able to win a close game like that.”

Gonzaga plays in the WCC quarterfinals in Las Vegas on Saturday.