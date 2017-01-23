Zach Collins scored 13 points and Gonzaga remained the nation’s only undefeated NCAA Division I men’s basketball team with an 83-64 victory over Portland in a game Monday night that was rescheduled because of a winter storm earlier this month.

PORTLAND – An undefeated season, 20 consecutive victories and that No. 3 national ranking aside, Gonzaga thinks it can be better.

Zach Collins scored 13 points and Gonzaga remained the nation’s only undefeated NCAA Division I men’s basketball team with an 83-64 victory over Portland in a game Monday night that was rescheduled because of a winter storm earlier this month.

“I think if we reach our potential and continue to get better each week, day to day, obviously I think we have the talent and the ability to get to the Final Four,” Zags guard Nigel Williams-Goss said.

Gonzaga’s 20-game winning streak is the fourth longest in program history, matching runs in the 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.

Silas Melson and Jordan Mathews each scored 12 points for the Zags (20-0 overall, 8-0 West Coast Conference), who led by as many as 33 points.

Rashad Jackson and D’Marques Tyson had 15 points apiece for Portland, which won its first two games in conference but has lost six straight. The Pilots (9-11, 2-6) are playing their first season under former NBA player and coach Terry Porter.

Tyson, whose hometown is Bothell, was a standout player at Lakeside School in Seattle.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 7, but a winter storm in Portland forced it to be postponed. Portland opened up extra seats for the sellout and Gonzaga’s fans outnumbered supporters of the home team.

The two teams met two days earlier in Spokane, with Gonzaga leading from the start to win 73-52. But Portland outrebounded the Zags 41-33 and held them to 45 percent shooting.

The Zags fared better Monday, outrebounding the Pilots 41-36 and shooting 52 percent.

Williams-Goss, who left Saturday’s game because of a left-hip injury with about five minutes left, was listed as questionable for Monday’s game but started. He finished with four points, off his average of 15.

“A little sore, but it’s to be expected. It was such a quick turnaround, I didn’t have a lot of time to recover,” he said.

Williams-Goss, a transfer from Washington, played high-school basketball in Nevada at Findlay Prep, but before that he lived in Happy Valley, which is outside of Portland.

“Nigel’s a tough guy and he’s such a good competitor,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He certainly wasn’t at full strength, but he wanted to play, especially being from down here, and he did a nice job stepping up and competing.”

Gonzaga ended the first half with a 16-4 run that yielded a 38-23 lead. The Zags have won eight straight against Portland.

Gonzaga’s record winning streak is 22 games, set in the 2014-15 season. The Zags moved up one spot to third in the Associated Press media poll and the USA Today coaches poll, which were released Monday.

Zags freshman forward Killian Tillie injured his right ankle in the second half.

“It looks to me like a pretty good ankle sprain right now,” Few said. “We’ll have to get it fully evaluated once we get back home.”

Note

• In a matchup of top-five women’s teams who play in the Southeastern Conference, No. 5 South Carolina beat fourth-ranked Mississippi State 64-61 in Columbia, S.C.

A’ja Wilson led South Carolina (17-1, 7-0 SEC) with 26 points. The Bulldogs (20-1, 6-1) led 35-28 at halftime.

“It was a great game for the SEC. A great game for women’s basketball,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “Two teams fighting it out.”

The Gamecocks have won nine games in a row over Mississippi State.