Jill Barta scored a career-high 37 points and Gonzaga earned its first NCAA tournament bid in three years by holding off Saint Mary’s 86-75 in the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship game in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS – Jill Barta shrugged when asked at what point she realized she was having a career-best and record-setting scoring day.

“I just took the shots that were there for me,” Barta said. “Those happened to be quite a few, I guess.”

That’s for sure.

Barta scored 22 of her career-high 37 points in a dominating first half, and Gonzaga earned its first NCAA tournament bid in three years by holding off Saint Mary’s 86-75 on Tuesday in the West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship game.

“It’s pretty impressive,” coach Lisa Fortier said of her sophomore forward, who has 1,003 points in her career.

Barta’s 37-point effort was one point shy of the program record set by Amy Simpson in 1983.

Kiara Kudron added 14 points and nine rebounds and Laura Stockton, daughter of Hall of Famer John Stockton, had eight assists as the Zags (26-6) withstood a shaky third quarter to earn their sixth WCC tournament title in nine years.

The Zags hugged at midcourt at the final buzzer as blue, red and white confetti fell from the ceiling. During the WCC trophy ceremony, Fortier was asked to say a few words to the crowd after securing her first NCAA bid in her third season on the job.

“I want to take a picture first,” the smiling coach said before snapping a shot of her players.

Barta was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Kudron and Stockton joined her on the all-tournament team.

Devyn Galland scored 16 points before fouling out late for the Gaels (20-12), who lost two close games to Gonzaga in the regular season despite leading in the fourth quarter both times.

They never led this time, as the top-seeded Zags hit 13 of 17 shots in racing to a 32-15 lead after the first quarter.

“We did not execute the way we wanted to, but they showed what kind of competitors they are in the second half,” Saint Mary’s coach Paul Thomas said.

Gonzaga’s lead swelled to 25 before halftime, but the third-seeded Gaels started the third quarter on a 17-2 run to cut the Zags’ lead to 55-49.

Barta responded with a three-pointer and a behind-the-head pass to Emma Wolfram for a layup on the next two possessions to push the lead back to double digits.

“We usually face up and see the court before we throw it,” a smiling Fortier said of the pass. “But she did feel a double team.”

“I did,” Barta confirmed.

When Saint Mary’s closed the gap to 66-57 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Barta countered with consecutive threes.

Barta made 12 of 19 shots, including 5 of 8 from three-point range to set the WCC tournament scoring record for a game. Her previous career high was 33 points on Jan. 14, also against Saint Mary’s.

“The game plan was to shut Barta down,” Galland said. “You can’t let her have a record night.”

The NCAA pairings will be unveiled Monday. Many mock brackets have listed the Zags with a seed in the 11-to-12 range.

ACC tournament is in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – Tobacco Road intersects with Flatbush Avenue this week, as the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament is being played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

College basketball’s most storied conference began a five-day run in New York on Tuesday; the 15-team ACC is trying to claim some ownership of the country’s largest media market.

“With the footprint we now have, it’s natural for us to come here in terms of the great basketball history and tradition that is here in Brooklyn and throughout New York City and the number of coaches and players that have come into our league, long before this was a part of our actual geographic footprint,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said Monday.

Since the ACC tournament started in 1954, it has been held outside of North Carolina 12 times, with Washington, D.C., the northernmost site before this year.

The Big East Conference men’s tournament is being played, as usual, at Madison Square Garden in New York this week.

“I think New York’s big enough for both of us,” Swofford said.

In first-round ACC games, Clemson beat North Carolina State 75-61; Wake Forest defeated Boston College 92-78; and Pittsburgh edged Georgia Tech 61-59.