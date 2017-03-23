Despite 18 straight trips into the NCAA tournament, Gonzaga is still looking for its first Final Four. Coach Mark Few doesn’t think he has a monkey on his back. “It’s not about me and my monkeys and my dogs and cats,” he said. “It’s about (the team).”

SAN JOSE, Calif. — You could see where one this was headed. You could see narratives being confirmed before your very eyes, story lines extended, perceptions solidified, biases perpetuated.

Gonzaga was headed for another excruciating loss, shy of the Final Four, short of vindication, another opportunity for all the skeptics to prattle on about how this team still can’t win the big one. It was all going to be too easy.

And then the Zags pump-faked orthodoxy and won the big one — not the biggest, that would come Saturday — but a sweet 61-58 victory at SAP Center over a West Virginia team aptly dubbed Press Virginia and a monument to unyielding annoyance.

SATURDAY Gonzaga (35-1) vs. Xavier-Arizona at San Jose, TBA

“An absolute war, a rock fight, however you want to describe it,’’ Gonzaga coach Mark Few would say afterward.

The Mountaineers give you 40 minutes of hell, contesting everything, every inch of the court, to see if you can handle it. Many can’t, wilting under the relentless pressure, and at times Gonzaga seemed headed in that direction. The game was intense and closely called, leading to an uneven and sometimes ugly flow to the game. When Jevon Carter hit a long three with 1:47 to play to put West Virginia up by three, it was dire for the Zags.

But instead of wilting, they rose up, no one bigger than Jordan Mathews, the Cal transfer who put Gonzaga ahead to stay with a three-pointer from the left wing with 52.9 seconds to play. After a Silas Melson free throw, West Virginia had one last-ditch chance to tie. Make that three last-ditch chances — it wasn’t going to happen for the Zags without a huge does of anxiety, of course.

Carter missed a pair of three-point attempts, closely contested each time by Nigel Williams-Goss, but West Virginia rebounded both of them. But the Mountaineers weren’t able to get off a third shot before the buzzer sounded, setting off a jubilant Gonzaga celebration at midcourt.

“We are absolutely elated to continue to be playing,’’ said Few, who, truth be told, looked more relieved than anything. “We’re 40 minutes away from a Final Four, which was something we set our sights on at the start of the year.”

It’s something the Zags set their sights on every year, to be sure, but they’ve yet to attain it despite 18 consecutive NCAA playoff appearances before this one, and more than one previous team that seemed poised for the breakthrough. It’s an eternal quest that feeds the doubters and motivates this squad to be the one to finally make it happen.

“I said that as soon as we met center circle,’’ said Williams-Goss, the former Husky point guard. “It’s big. I would love nothing more for our fans, for our alums, our past players, and most importantly, our coaches, to get them to a Final Four.

“I feel like everyone deserves it. All year long, I felt this is bigger than me, this is bigger than this team. This is for everyone who bleeds Gonzaga blue. We’re super excited to be playing for a Final Four. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Few, of course, was asked the primate question for about the 11 millionth time — namely, what would it feel like to finally get that monkey off his back? His smirk was worth a thousand words, but his few dozen words were pretty telling, too.

It wasn’t pretty 4 Fouls by Zags’ Nigel Williams-Goss by the 8-minute mark in the second half. He was fouless in the first half. 16 Gonzaga turnovers. 34 Baskets made on a rough shooting night for both teams. 51 Fouls in game.

“First of all, I don’t know that I have a monkey on my back,’’ he said. “I certainly don’t wake up with one or walk around with one. So I don’t think these guys think I have one. I don’t think my wife thinks I have one or anybody in my family, close friends. Fishing buddies never talk about it. So those are the only people that really matter to me.

“So it would be phenomenal to get these guys, this team that I love deeply, the experience to go to a Final Four. It would be phenomenal to give that satisfaction to all the players that I’ve been so lucky to coach, and to give it to a university that has treated me so incredibly well, and to Spokane, who has just been an unbelievable community for us to have our program.

“But it’s not about me and my monkeys and my dogs and cats. It’s about them.”

Throughout the game, Few fretted about the mounting foul totals that put numerous players, including Mathews, in dire foul trouble. But despite his four fouls, Few told his coaches he wanted Mathews in the game down the stretch because he felt he was going to make a play. Mathews felt the same way.

“He was just telling us (in the huddle), ‘Look, when I come in, if I’m open, find me, and I’m going to knock it down,” Williams-Goss said. “And we had all the confidence in the world that he was going to do that. … Credit to him for stepping up and having the guts to nail that shot at that point in the game.”

Mathews nailed it, though he never saw it go down because of the pressure in his face — “but I heard it,’’ he said with a smile.

Actually, Mathews thought he had clanked it, but noticed 7-footer Przemek Karnowski in position to rebound.

“I thought it would go to Przemek, and he’d lay it in,’’ he said. “But it went down.”

And Gonzaga lived to play another day, to face Xavier Saturday afternoon, in its third Elite Eight — another chance to go where this program has never gone before.

For transfers like Williams-Goss, Mathews and Jonathan Williams, it’s been only one year of hearing incessantly about the elusive Final Four berth. For Karnowski, it’s been four years. But for Few, it has been nearly two decades, the only blemish on the truly wondrous rise of Gonzaga basketball.

“He’s such a big part of my motivation,’’ Williams-Goss said of Few. “I don’t know if I’ve even ever told him this, but I think I might want to get to a Final Four more for him and for our fans and our alums more than I just do personally.”

One long-standing narrative is one game away from being shattered for good.