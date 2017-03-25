Eighteen years. Eighteen NCAA tournaments. But no Final Fours. Is this the year Mark Few and the Zags overcome their Elite Eight barrier? Only 11th-seeded Xavier stands in the way. Follow here for live updates.
No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs
vs.
No. 11 seed Xavier Musketeers
NCAA tournament — Elite Eight / San Jose, Calif.
Time: 3:09 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: 950 KJR
Stream: March Madness Live
