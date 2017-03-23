The Zags have never lost in four previous meetings with the Mountaineers. In order to advance to the Elite Eight, they'll need to keep the streak alive. Follow here for live updates from their Sweet 16 matchup.

By

No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs

vs.

No. 4 seed West Virginia Mountaineers

NCAA tournament — Sweet 16 / San Jose, Calif.

Time: 4:39 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: 950 KJR

Stream: March Madness Live

Seattle Times sports staff