The Zags have never lost in four previous meetings with the Mountaineers. In order to advance to the Elite Eight, they'll need to keep the streak alive. Follow here for live updates from their Sweet 16 matchup.
No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs
vs.
No. 4 seed West Virginia Mountaineers
NCAA tournament — Sweet 16 / San Jose, Calif.
Time: 4:39 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: 950 KJR
Stream: March Madness Live
