It's chalk for the NCAA championship. A matchup of top seeds pits Gonzaga playing for its first ever national title against North Carolina, playing for its sixth. Follow here for live updates.
No. 1 seed Gonzaga
vs.
No. 1 seed North Carolina
NCAA tournament — Championship game
University of Phoenix Stadium — Glendale, Ariz.
Time: 6:20 p.m.
TV: CBS
Radio: 950 KJR
Stream: March Madness Live
