Jake Vieth homered and drove in three runs to help Gonzaga to a 9-4 nonconference baseball victory over rival Washington State in Spokane on Monday night.

Daniel Bies of Redmond High allowed four hits and one run in six innings with five strikeouts for the Zags (21-14).

Gonzaga took a 9-1 lead before the Cougars staged a ninth-inning rally.

Andres Alvarez hit a two-run double and scored on a wild pitch, but the rally ended there for WSU (15-18).

Note

• Jeff Harada has resigned as the head coach of the Central Washington women’s basketball team to take the same position at Cal State Fullerton.

In three seasons at CWU, Harada had a 44-42 overall record.

• The NCAA Division II national champion Western Washington women’s soccer team will be recognized at Tuesday’s Mariners game. Erin Russell, a product of Mountlake Terrace High, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.