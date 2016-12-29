Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski each had 16 points as the seventh-ranked Zags improved to 13-0 with a 92-62 victory over Pepperdine.

The verdict?

“We played OK,” said Jordan Mathews, who scored 15 points on five three-pointers. “We had some sluggish moments.”

Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski each had 16 points as Gonzaga beat short-handed Pepperdine 92-62 on Thursday night, extending the best start in program history.

Three other players scored in double figures for the unbeaten Bulldogs (13-0, 1-0 West Coast Conference).

“We didn’t play our best tonight,” Mathews said.

Gonzaga held a seven-point lead after the first half and did not put away scrappy Pepperdine until midway through the second.

“I didn’t think that was one of our better efforts of the year,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “In the second half, we defended much, much better.”

Lamond Murray Jr. scored 19 points for Pepperdine (4-9, 0-1), which has lost eight games in a row and was missing two starters because of injuries. Jeremy Major added 15.

Gonzaga went unbeaten in nonconference play for the first time since joining the NCAA in 1958. The Bulldogs have now won 21 straight conference openers, dating to a loss in 1996.

Coming in, Gonzaga had trailed for a total of 33 minutes, 29 seconds in 12 games this season, and only against Florida in the second half.

That didn’t intimidate the Waves, who led for more than four minutes and stayed close for much longer.

Cal womendefeat Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Kristine Anigwe and Penina Davidson each had double-doubles, Courtney Range scored 17 points and No. 21 California beat Arizona 74-64 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Anigwe had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds, while Davidson scored 12 and grabbed a career-high 14 boards. Asha Thomas added 11 points for Cal (13-0).

LaBrittney Jones hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Arizona (9-3) a 17-12 lead, but the Golden Bears scored the next seven points and never again trailed.

Zags women fall

MALIBU, Calif. – The Gonzaga women dropped their WCC opener for the first time in four years, 79-69 at Pepperdine.

Gonzaga (9-3) was done in by 19 offensive rebounds for the Waves (3-9) for 25 second-chance points.

Kiara Kudron had 22 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga, and Jill Barta scored 22 points. Elle Tinkle grabbed 10 rebounds.

• Katie Lou Samuelson scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, and top-ranked Connecticut held off No. 4 Maryland 87-81 for its 87th consecutive victory. Kia Nurse contributed 19 points for the Huskies (12-0), who tied an NCAA women’s record with their 30th consecutive road win. The Terrapins (12-1) had their first home sellout (17,950) since 2007.

• Dominique Wilson scored 18 points to help host North Carolina State (11-3) upset No. 2 Notre Dame 70-62, snapping the Fighting Irish’s (12-2) 35-game winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.