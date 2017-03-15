The Zags face South Dakota State on Thursday morning in the NCAA tournament, pitting 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski against 6-foot-9, 245-pound Mike Daum.

SALT LAKE CITY — Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson didn’t have to go deep into his memory bank when asked about South Dakota State scoring machine Mike Daum.

“Wiltjer.”

Kyle Wiltjer, Gonzaga’s scoring machine in 2015 and 2016?

Thursday Gonzaga vs. S. Dakota St. at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m., TBS

“Wiltjer, that’s a better driver,” continued Michaelson, who compiled the scouting report. “As elite a scoring big as we’ve ever faced. Scary.”

The second-ranked Zags (32-1) have faced quality bigs in BYU’s Eric Mika and Saint Mary’s Jock Landale with mixed success. No. 16-seeded South Dakota State (18-16) presents a unique challenge in Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener with the innovative scoring of the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Daum.

Daum shattered the school’s season scoring record. He had 25 20-point games, 13 30-point games and poured in 51 against Fort Wayne, equaling the NCAA single-game high this season.

The sophomore took it easy on Fort Wayne in the first meeting, dropping only 42 points.

“He has the best touch around the basket I’ve ever played with or seen,” Jackrabbits senior forward A.J. Hess said. “Some of the shots he gets to go down around the rim are ridiculous.

“And obviously he can stretch the floor. Ultra skilled. He may not be the biggest, strongest or fastest, but he’s just so skilled and he knows how to pick his spot. He can really put the ball in the hole.”

The matchup of Daum and 7-foot-1, 300-pound Gonzaga counterpart Przemek Karnowski was a popular topic during both teams’ media sessions. Their body types and scoring averages aren’t close — Karnowski averages 12.6 points in GU’s balanced attack — but they share a number of similarities.

Both are outgoing, larger-than-life figures popular with classmates and community members.

“Every time you have a conversation with him, he makes it seem like it’s the most exciting thing of all time,” Hess said. “Everybody knows Mike Daum in the community. He’s got a little bit of a persona this year, and deservedly so. He’s done some pretty incredible things.”

Daum has never faced a center comparable in size to Karnowski. He did run into Maryland’s Diamond Stone (6-11, 255) in last year’s NCAA tournament opener in Spokane.

“I played against a few guys that height in AAU,” Daum said. “Obviously it’s been my teammates and coaches … they’re the ones that do all the hard work so I can just go out there and shoot the ball.”

The Daum-Karnowski matchup will almost certainly happen. It’s just that Gonzaga has several defending options with athletic 6-9 forward Johnathan Williams, mobile 7-foot center Zach Collins and rangy 6-10 forward Killian Tillie.

“We practiced a couple ways to guard him,” Karnowski said. “I cannot share that, but we’ll be ready.”

Daum has seen virtually every type of defense and still found ways to score. He usually takes bigger defenders outside and smaller ones inside, but that shouldn’t be as easy against GU’s frontcourt.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few mentioned the Wiltjer comparison, adding, “He actually has a little bit of getting going downhill a bit like Adam Morrison could, and he has a high shooting pocket like Mo had.”

Daum isn’t the only issue. Reed Tellinghuisen, with 73 three-pointers, and Hess, 66 three-pointers, play the “4”.

“You’re talking about a stretch ‘4’ and stretch ‘5’, which you don’t face in college basketball,” Michaelson said.

At the other end of the court, Daum and Co. have to match up with the Zags. South Dakota State played zone defense for long stretches early, but they’ve employed man-to-man during their late-season run to the Summit League tournament title.

The Zags are expecting to see both defenses.

“We’re going to have to use our size advantage on the glass and offensively,” Michaelson said, “because they have the advantage of being able to stretch our bigs away from the basket on the other end.

“It’s made it a really difficult prep in that they’ve probably done as many different things as any team we’ve faced all year.”

Note

• Gonzaga coach Mark Few was named winner of the Henry Iba Award, given annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the national coach of the year. Under Few this season, the Bulldogs posted their second No. 1 national ranking in program history and won the West Coast Conference regular-season and tournament championships for a fifth straight year with a team comprised of nine new players.

At one point, the Zags were 29-0. Gonzaga enters the tournament with a 32-1 record, the 10th consecutive season Gonzaga has had at least 25 wins under Few and the third time in school history with 30 or more victories in a season.

Few, in his 18th season as head coach at Gonzaga, has led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament every year and to the Sweet 16 six times. He is two wins shy of 500 career victories with an overall record of 498-112.