The Zags won their 22nd straight game and 33rd straight against the Waves.

MALIBU, Calif. — It was essentially a replay of the first Gonzaga-Pepperdine game and pretty much a replay of the West Coast Conference season thus far for the Zags.

No. 3 Gonzaga dominated from tip to buzzer, crushing Pepperdine 96-49 on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Gonzaga put together one of its most complete efforts of the season in its last chance to impress voters before the polls come out on Monday. No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost earlier this week but the Jayhawks responded with a road victory over Kentucky. Villanova entertains Virginia on Sunday. Gonzaga was last ranked No. 1 in 2013.

AP top five The new rankings will be released Monday. 1. Villanova (19-2) 2. Kansas (19-2) 3. Gonzaga (22-0) 4. Kentucky (17-4) 5. Baylor (20-1)

The Zags (22-0, 10-0 WCC) matched the 2015 team for longest winning streak in program history with 22 consecutive wins. Their closest game in conference was a 95-80 win over San Francisco.

Gonzaga picked up where it left off against the Waves in Spokane, when the Zags outscored Pepperdine 48-25 in the second half of a 92-62 victory in late December.

The Zags scored the first six points and bolted in front 27-8 midway through the first half.

Przemek Karnowski’s basket pushed the lead to 21 and a Silas Melson putback made it 43-21 at halftime.

Pepperdine (6-16, 2-8) was within 18 early in the second half but the Zags hit the throttle again. Melson’s three-pointer put Gonzaga up by 46 with 6 minutes left.

It was the 33rd straight time Gonzaga has beaten Pepperdine.

Karnowski had 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Melson, who was 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, added 15 points. Zach Collins made all five of his field-goal attempts and finished with 14 points. Nigel Williams-Goss had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Zags made 63 percent of their first half shots and 58.6 percent overall.

Pepperdine’s Lamond Murray, the leading scorer in the WCC at nearly 21 points per game, had just four points in the first half. He finished with just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

The Waves played without two regular starters and could only suit up nine scholarship players.